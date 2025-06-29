Milind Soman feels ‘amazing’ after covering 330km in 3 days during Mumbai-Goa run

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, who is currently on his ambitious Mumbai to Goa journey as part of the #FitIndianRun, took to social media to share an update from Day 2 and 3 of the challenge.

Taking to Instagram, Soman posted a couple of his images and videos with his wife Ankita Konwar. The actor revealed that he cycled 90 km and ran 20 km daily.

Sharing an update, Milind wrote, “Day 2&3 just hills, hills, hills ghat pe ghat, ghat pe ghat, to paraphrase an old dialogue 90km cycling and 20km running for 3 consecutive days so far, feels amazing!!”

He also addressed a common question he’s asked -- why he pushes himself so much when “Marna hi toh hai (we all have to die someday)". “Lots of pushups for selfies on the way.. meeting fitter Indians on the way people often ask me, Kyu karte ho itna, Marna hi toh hai - but I think if I haven’t explored the limits of the potential of mind and body at every age, I haven’t really lived or shown gratitude for the amazing gifts I have received from the almighty #fitindianrun #mumbai2goa.”

Earlier, Milind and Ankita undertook a spiritually fulfilling yet physically challenging trek to Kedarnath.

Sharing their photos, ‘The Royals’ actor wrote, “Trekked to Kedarnath from Chaumasi through Kham Bugyal over the 14000ft Hathni Col, what a beautiful journey ...It was around 30kms to Kedarnath and we took 2 days to complete it! The second day took us around 17 hrs through a steep climb and crossing ice and snow but the excitement of seeing Kedarnath temple at 1am in the morning took away all our tiredness !! Jai Shree Kedar ! Jai BholeNath ! Har Har Mahadev.”

Meanwhile, the couple was recently honoured with the title of ‘Fittest Jodi of the Year’. Reflecting on the recognition, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actor noted that 15 years ago, a fitness-based category like this would have been unimaginable at a mainstream award ceremony.

