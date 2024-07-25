Milind Deora bats for job reservation for children of Mumbai textile mill workers, tenants

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Milind Deora has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to introduce job reservations for the children of textile mill workers and tenants in Mumbai.

In a letter, Deora emphasised that such a measure would address the livelihood challenges faced by these communities.

"Textile mill workers and tenants have been instrumental in the development and prosperity of Mumbai. However, these groups have been marginalised in the city's growth. The re-development projects have often led to the displacement of mill workers' families and tenants, severely impacting their livelihoods," said Deora.

He strongly advocated job reservations for those families with new employment opportunities created in Mumbai.

Deora highlighted that the mill lands in South Mumbai, currently being developed into malls, could offer employment to the families of mill workers and tenants.

He believes that this policy would not only provide much-needed job opportunities but also allow these families to actively participate in the city's development.

Deora has urged the formation of a high-powered committee to consider this proposal and establish a comprehensive policy. He assured his full support to the youth of South Mumbai in their quest for employment.

