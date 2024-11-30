Mild quake hits Assam, 11th tremor in NE in 34 days

Guwahati, Nov 30 (IANS) A mild intensity earthquake, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale, hit Assam's Karbi Anglong district early on Saturday, officials said.

The Disaster Management officials said that the mild tremor was felt in Karbi Anglong and adjoining areas in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the officials, there is no report of loss of life or damage to property.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said that the earthquake struck at a depth of 25 km from the surface.

Saturday's quake in Assam is the 11th such quake in the different states of the mountainous northeastern region in around a month (34 days).

On November 28, another mild quake, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Kiphire district in Nagaland and it struck at a depth of 65 km from the surface.

On November 27, another quake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Hilly Noney district in Manipur and it struck at a depth of 20 km from the surface.

On November 25, a mild-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit Tripura's northern region and it struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

On November 24, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale, hit Assam's Barpeta district and struck at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

On November 23 night, a 3.8 magnitude quake hit Assam's mountainous Dima Hasao district and adjoining areas with no report of loss of life or damage to property.

On November 22, a mild quake, measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit Manipur's Bishnupur district and adjoining areas with no damage or casualty reported.

According to the NCS data, the quake's depth was 10 km from the earth's surface.

On November 21, a quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, was felt in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district and adjoining areas.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km from the surface and caused no casualty of life or damage to property.

On November 12, a light-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, hit Sikkim's capital Gangtok, and adjoining areas of the Himalayan state.

On the same day (November 12), a 3.6 magnitude quake hit Assam's mountainous district Karbi Anglong and it struck at a depth of 20 km from the surface.

On October 28, another light-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck Kamle district and adjoining areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Its depth was 10 km.

As per the NCS data, more than one quake every week hit a northeastern state with most tremors measuring 3 to 4 on the Richter scale.

Successive earthquakes, mostly mild to moderate, in the mountainous northeastern states, especially in Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur, have kept the authorities worried, forcing public and private builders to build quake-proof structures.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

In 1950, an earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale altered the course of the mighty Brahmaputra river, which passes by the congested Guwahati city, the northeastern region's main commercial hub.

