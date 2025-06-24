Middle East crisis disrupts 11 flights from Chennai as Gulf airspace closes

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Rising tensions in the Middle East have thrown international air travel into disarray, with airspace closures over Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain impacting flights at Chennai International Airport.

The closures, triggered by Iran’s missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar following American airstrikes on Iranian military targets, have led to widespread disruption across global flight routes. As a direct fallout, Chennai Airport witnessed the cancellation of 11 international flights on Tuesday -- six departures and five arrivals.

The cancelled departures included flights to Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi (2), and Doha (2), operated by IndiGo and Qatar Airways.

Arrivals from Doha (2), Kuwait (2), and Abu Dhabi by Qatar Airways, IndiGo, and Air India Express were also grounded.

Airport authorities have said that the number of flight disruptions may increase if regional tensions persist. Passengers planning to travel to or from affected countries have been strongly advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates before heading to the airport.

Adding to the disruption, three Qatar Airways flights en route from Thailand to Doha were forced to divert and land at Chennai around 2.00 a.m. on Tuesday after they were denied entry into Qatari airspace.

Flights to and from major international destinations, including London, Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Singapore, are facing significant delays due to airspace restrictions.

The cascading flight disruptions come amid heightened hostilities between Iran and Israel, which intensified following coordinated US airstrikes on Iranian targets. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles at American military installations in the Gulf, prompting immediate closures of neighbouring airspace.

With tensions escalating and aviation routes severely affected, Chennai Airport remains on high alert, monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with airlines and regulatory agencies to minimise passenger inconvenience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.