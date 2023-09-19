Microsoft’s Panos Panay ‘heading’ to Amazon to run its hardware business

San Francisco, Sep 19 (IANS) Panos Panay, Microsoft’s former Windows and Surface chief, is reportedly joining Amazon to oversee its hardware business.

Panay is taking over from Dave Limp, Amazon’s outgoing head of Amazon devices and services who has been with the company for nearly 14 years, reports said on Tuesday.

Last month, Limp confirmed he is stepping down. Under his leadership, Amazon became one of the world’s leading innovators in building devices and underlying services that customers love.

His departure came amid reports that Amazon’s costly bet on smart home devices has not paid off well.

“From Kindle readers to Fire TV to Alexa and Echo, over the past decade and a half we’ve been able to invent and keep improving experiences that help make our customers’ lives better every day,” according to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Panay is likely to run Amazon’s division for its Alexa and Echo speakers.

He joined Microsoft in 2004 as a group programme manager and became the company’s chief product officer in 2018, where he led the development of Windows 11.

In 2021, Panay was promoted to executive vice president as part of the top leadership team under Microsoft Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of modern life, search, and devices, will take his place as the head of the Windows and Surface businesses.

