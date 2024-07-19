Microsoft experiences outage worldwide, netizens react

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) US tech giant Microsoft on Friday experienced a significant outage, affecting its services for users across many countries including India, the US, Japan, and Australia.

According to crowd-sourced website Downdetector, users are experiencing outages across Skype, Office 265, Bing, Azure, Teams, and Xbox.

Users are seeing blue screen of death (BSOD) errors which reportedly are due to a Crowdstrike application update.

"We have widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts, occurring on multiple sensor versions. Investigating the cause. Technical alert (TA) will be published shortly," according to a pinned thread on Reddit.

Microsoft said it is "observing a positive trend in service availability as it continues to mitigate the problem", the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Guardian reported that ABC news and banking apps, and airlines in Australia were hit by network outages linked to Microsoft.

Meanwhile, netizens celebrated the outage by sharing various humorous posts and memes on social media X.com

"Happy Weekend, thank you #Microsoft #Bluescreen," said a user.

"How will Microsoft fix this xd when they are using Microsoft for their entire work," added another.

One user also "begged" Microsoft "to not fix the bluescreen for the next eight hours".

