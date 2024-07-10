Mhadei river issue: Goa CM writes to Central govt over K’taka protest

Panaji, July 10 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his government has written to the Central government over the protest of Karnataka by stopping Goa's state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) bus in Belagavi, against his government’s move to seek the inspection of Mhadei.

“I have sought a report from the DGP and Chief Secretary over this incident. Interstate buses should not be harmed. Though they have not damaged the bus but stopping it and climbing on its roof is not correct. I have written to the Central government about this incident,” Goa Chief Minister said.

While members of the water management authority Mhadei PRAWAH inspected the river’s stretch in Karnataka on Saturday, a few individuals allegedly stopped an interstate bus in Belagavi.

“I have personally seen how the flow of water is diverted to Malaprabha. The PRAWAH team has inspected it. Hence they (Karnataka) were opposing the inspection by this team,” Sawant said.

on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said some people in Karnataka’s Belgavi burning his photo over the Mhadei River issue, suggests that his government is on the ‘right track’.

“Mhadei PRAWAH is an independent authority. I don’t know why Karnataka is pained by their inspection. It is important to allow them to make fair inspections. Their report will be authentic,” he said.

“We are on the right track. Let the PRAWAH submit the report. I am confident and have trust that their decision will help Goa,” the Chief Minister added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking clearance on the Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Project.

Reacting to the meeting, Chief Minister Sawant had said that the Centre will take Goa into confidence before taking any decision.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the 28.8 km river stretch that flows through it to divert water into its Malaprabha basin in the north.

