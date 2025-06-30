MHA holds talks with Meitei groups to resolve Manipur ethnic crisis

Imphal, June 30 (IANS) A fresh round of dialogue between the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and members of a joint delegation of three leading Meitei-based Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) was held in New Delhi on Monday to resolve the ethnic crisis in Manipur.

A 19-member delegation of three CSOs -- All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) – held a discussion with four MHA officials led by A.K. Mishra, Advisor to the MHA on Northeast Affairs. Joint Director, MHA Rajesh Kamble, Sunil Kumar and Rahul P.R., both Superintendent of Police, IB, also attended the meeting, held in two sessions.

COCOMI coordinator Khuraijam Athouba said that the meeting discussed pressing issues affecting peace and stability in the state. Another COCOMI leader said that they urged the MHA to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to identify illegal immigrants and protect indigenous people.

The delegation conveyed the strong sentiments and demands of the people regarding May 20, the Gwaltabi issue, when some security personnel in Imphal East district reportedly instructed the media team to hide the ‘Manipur State Transport Corporation’ signage in front of the bus carrying 20 journalists and some Information Department officials. The CSOs also demanded adequate security for the farmers and to start the free movement of people across the state.

In the meeting, the CSOs reiterated their rejection of the legitimacy of militant outfits under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) and engaging with the innocent Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar civilians who are the genuine citizens of the state shall be handled accordingly after sorting out the anti-peace elements. United Peoples' Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), which are conglomerates of 23 underground outfits, signed an SoO with the Central government on August 22, 2008, and then there are 2,266 Kuki cadres who have been staying in different designated camps in Manipur.

Congress was in power in Manipur when the SoO was signed. The discussions between the MHA officials and three CSOs centred around restoring normalcy, ensuring public safety, and addressing long-standing grievances over the Centre’s perceived inaction. Monday’s engagement is seen as a renewed initiative to bridge differences through dialogue. It follows months of memoranda, protests, and appeals submitted by the civil society groups.

Sources said that the MHA is also scheduled to hold a separate dialogue with Kuki armed groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement on July 4. The MHA officials earlier also held discussions separately with the Meitei CSOs and various organisations of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal organisations.

