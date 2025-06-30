Thug Life OTT Release Confirmed? Netflix's Final Plan for Kamal Haasan Film

Many expectations were pinned on Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's prestigious film Thug Life, as it marked their reunion on the big screen after forty years. But, before it could turn into a moment to celebrate for fans, the movie was panned by critics and moviegoers alike right from the premiere itself. Nowhere did Thug Life manage to impress any section of the audiences, and it could easily be considered one of the worst-rated Mani Ratnam films in the legendary director's career.

Thug Life Movie OTT Release: Netflix to Stream Film From This Date

Before the movie's release, Kamal Haasan boasted about signing an 8-week release deal with Netflix, and looking at the movie's result, things had clearly changed. There were reports of the streaming giant reportedly paying Rs.130 crores to Thug Life makers for digital rights, and after it was declared that the movie was a flop, the OTT platform wanted a cut in the deal, and it was reported that the final deal was worth Rs.110 crores.

Now, there is more news about when Netflix is planning to release Thug Life on its platform. Since the movie was released theatrically on June 5th, an ideal date for its streaming would be July 4th, as it will have exactly crossed the four-week theatrical window that Netflix usually signs the deal for.

It's nearly confirmed that Thug Life will be available digitally from July 4th, and those who missed out on watching this movie in the theaters can start streaming very soon.