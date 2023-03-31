Met Dept warns of strong winds, hail storms in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) The Met Department on Friday has warned of strong winds and hail storms at some places in Rajasthan.

There is a strong possibility of the effect of Western Disturbance continuing in the districts of Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions in the form of thunderstorms, sudden strong winds of 30-40 kmph and hailstorm at some places, said Radheshyam Sharma, in charge of the Jaipur meteorological centre.

The effect of this system will end from April 1 and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry on April 1-2, he added.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and thundershowers have occurred in some parts of the state.

Kotputli, Jaipur recorded maximum rainfall in eastern Rajasthan at 40 mm while Ganganagar in western Rajasthan recorded 23.3 mm of rainfall.

Due to the activation of another new Western Disturbance on April 3, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain once again in Bikaner division and parts of Shekhawati region, he added.

