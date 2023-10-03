Mental Health Day: I have incorporated practice of controlled breathing: Geetanjali Mishra

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who plays 'Rajesh' in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', urged everyone to make mental well-being a top priority, and said a healthy mind is the foundation of strong physical well-being.

'World Mental Health Day' is celebrated on October 10, which is observed to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Talking about the same, Geetanjali shared: "Fitness transcends mere physical appearance; it's about cultivating inner strength and nurturing a peaceful mind. Undoubtedly, a healthy mind is the foundation of strong physical well-being."

"Unfortunately, mental health is often underestimated compared to physical health. Many people disregard its indicators and don’t seek help due to fear, or shame, and this mindset needs to evolve. In our fast-paced lives, it's crucial to slow down at times," said Geetanjali.

Geetanjali said: "I have incorporated the practice of controlled breathing and meditation into my daily routine. It helps me maintain focus, infuses positivity, and alleviates stress. It's the ultimate tool that has enabled me to tackle various challenges while remaining hopeful."

"On this World Mental Health Day, let's commit to caring for those around us and attentively observing any shifts in their behaviour," she added.

In the current track of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) successfully apprehends the mafia Shakal with assistance from his friend Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee). This act earns Happu praise from the commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali), especially because the mafia had threatened to shave the commissioner's head if he escaped from jail.

Kamlesh (Sanjay Choudhary), who has transitioned into a reporter, conducts an interview with Happu about his daring capture. During the interview, Happu credits Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) for his courage, which troubles both Beni and Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra). Rajesh warns Happu to acknowledge her in his next interview.

To satisfy Rajesh and Beni, Happu takes Shakal out of the bar, and he escapes, fooling Happu. Happu then provides a fake interview to placate Rajesh and Beni, but they eventually discover the ruse and become even more upset with him.

The show airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.