Mehreen Pirzada channels Audrey & Marilyn Monroe vibes in ‘Sultan of Delhi’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Mehreen Pirzada, who stars in Milan Luthria’s upcoming thriller ‘Sultan of Delhi’, donned a classic 60’s look in the series - from polka dot dresses, and silk long skirts to bouncy bob hair-dos.

One of the signature styles of a Milan Luthria directorial is the distinct look of each of his characters.

Talking about her look and style in the show, Mehreen said: “I loved my look in Sultan of Delhi. From the hair-do where I was wearing a wig to zeroing on the hair colour and darkening my hair because in those times hair colour wasn’t very prominent.”

“The outfits from the 50’s and 60’s gave such a cool look. It was inspired by Audrey and Marilyn Monroe which was very interesting for me as I have watched so much of their work,” said the 'F3: Fun and Frustration' actress.

Mehreen further shared: “I had multiple look tests because Milan sir wasn’t happy with the kind of lip colours or the shoes. Earlier he thought he wanted Sanjana to wear really bright lip colours like mostly red’s but then he realized that for a character like Sanjana who is extremely innocent, neutral colours and natural makeup would suit better. So the base was simple yet trendy and fashionable.”

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan Of Delhi' is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

