Bigg Boss Tamil 7 First Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 went on air on Sunday. The contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 7 are yet to used to the house. The nomination process went smoothly soon after the contestants entered the house.

The nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 7 for the first week are: Raveena Daha, Aishu, Bava Chelladurai, Jovika, Pradeep Anthony, Ananya S Roa and Yugendran Vasudev.

BB Tamil 7 voting results

Ananya and Yugendra are in the danger zone with the least votes. Mostly, one of these two would get eliminated from the house.

