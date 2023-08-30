Mehboob says his song 'Naina Chhalke' is about one-sided love

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Veteran lyricist Mehboob, who is known for songs such as ‘Dhakka Laga Bukka’, ‘Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena’, ‘Tadap Tadap’ and many others, has collaborated with playback singer Kunal Ganjawala and music composer Ishwar Kumar for their track ‘Naina Chhalke’. The veteran has shared that it’s a song about one-sided love.

The song is accompanied by a captivating music video shot in Mumbai, adding an extra visual dimension to the music.

Talking about the song, Mehboob said: “‘Naina Chhalke’ is both a love song as well as a sad song. Tears flow in happiness and in sadness too. So, if you listen to the entire song, especially, the antara, you will find two parts. In the first part the boy’s love towards the girl and the separation in the second part. One part is his dream and the second is the reality. This song is about one-sided love. I had written this song for a film but a different song was put in that film. So, I had the lyrics of this song and then I asked Ishwar to compose the music of this song. He composed it very beautifully and then I thought of shooting the song. This is how ‘Naina Chhalke’ came into existence.

He also spoke about his collaboration with Kunal saying that he has known Kunal for a very long time. Calling him a younger brother, the lyricist recollected Kunal singing his song ‘Nachley’ from the film ‘Lakeer’.

The music video of the song is produced by Whissspering Heart Productions owned by Mehboob which in itself is a big announcement.

He said: “We have a heart-to-heart connection. As soon as the song was composed both the composer and I thought of Kunal’s name for this song as his voice would give a different approach to this song which it did eventually”.

“Kunal has sung this song very beautifully, exactly the way we wanted it to be. When you listen to this song the sargam etc. are very beautifully sung by Kunal. Collaborating with him was like home. He liked the song and sang it. We can’t wait to see the audience's reaction. But I am very happy with the song and working with Kunal again,” he added.

The song will be released on September 6, 2023 on Big Ivo Music youtube channel.

