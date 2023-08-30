'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Archana Gautam says her brother is her biggest cheerleader

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress and politician Archana Gautam has called her brother her 'biggest cheerleader', saying that they have faced many hardships together and it has strengthened their bond.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Archana, who is currently a contestant on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', said: "My brother is my biggest cheerleader. When he and I team up, the family doesn’t need any other kind of entertainment. Our upbringing has been quite similar, and I think that’s why my brother is the one who truly understands how I feel."

"We have faced many hardships together and that has strengthened our bond. He just knows how to lift my spirits. On Rakshabandhan, I pray for his good health and success," added Archana.

The stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by Rohit Shetty, recently saw the elimination of actress Anjum Fakih. The show depicts the marvel of human potential and bravery.

Apart from Archana, the show currently has contestants- Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Soundous Moufakir.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Archana also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', where she finished as the third runner-up.

