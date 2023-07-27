Meghwal slams Oppn MPs for wearing black clothes

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday took a swipe at Opposition MPs for wearing black clothes, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Manipur violence in Parliament.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

"This is the work of the Opposition. They are not liking that the country is progressing very fast. The way popularity of Prime Minister Modi ji is increasing, let them do anything, it is not going to have any impact," Meghwal told reporters at the Parliament premises, referring to the black clothes worn by the Opposition MPs.

He further said, "The Prime Minister thinks of taking the country forward. Like, his dream of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047. By wearing black clothes do they want to stop it ?."

In response to a question on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's tweet, the Minister said, "The Chief Minister is invited in every programme. It has become his (Gehlot's) habit to do politics on government events."

A political slugfest between Rajasthan Chief Minister and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) broke out on Thursday on social media, with Gehlot contending that his speech slot during the Prime Minister's event in Sikar later in the day has been struck down.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate several projects in Rajasthan's Sikar on Thursday, including 12 medical colleges.

The PMO on its part claimed in a tweet that this was done after receiving a message from the chief minister's office about his inability to attend the event.

