Meghalaya resident arrested in Assam for drug peddling

Guwahati, Sep 23 (IANS) Assam Police have busted a drug peddling attempt and arrested six persons in Guwahati on Saturday, officials said.

According to an official statement, acting on specific input the police conducted an operation at the Khanapara area in the city. At least 46 gram of heroin concealed in 33 vials was seized from their possession.

Out of the six arrested persons, one is a native of Bornihat neighbourhood in Meghalaya. The 28-year old man was identified as Sanjay Biswa. The other arrested persons identified are—Avtar Singh, Shyamal Pegu, Bikash Ali, Nayan Talukdar and Yuvraj Kalyan.

Police have been interrogating the arrested persons. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

A case under the relevant section was also registered.

