Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announces CUET exemption for state students

Shillong, May 29 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday informed that admissions to affiliated colleges of Central University in the state have been exempted from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for this academic year.

He also thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his continuous support and understanding.

Taking to his social media handle X, CM Conrad wrote, "Happy to inform our students that admissions to affiliated colleges to Central University in Meghalaya have been exempted from CUET for this academic year. I thank @dpradhanbjp ji for his continuous support and understanding."

This comes after the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday announced that Central Universities in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be exempted from the CUET 2024 session.

The letter from Gopal Kumar, the Under Secretary, Education Ministry, read,"...I am directed to inform you that the UGC had already considered the request received from State Govt. of Nagaland, through NTA and allowed affiliated Colleges in the State to take admission as per prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25”.

“UGC has considered the decision taken by the Ministry and agreed to allow admissions in the affiliated colleges of Central Universities in the state of Meghalaya and Nagaland i.e. NEHU and Nagaland University as per the prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25 only”, added the statement from the Ministry of Education.

