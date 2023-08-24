Meghalaya: 9 cops among 16 injured during protest over public hearing on cement firm expansion plan

Shillong, Aug 24 (IANS) At least 16 people, including nine policemen, were injured in a clash between the mob and the security forces when Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, who are on Thursday protesting against a public hearing for a cement company’s proposed expansion plan in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills District, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said that a public hearing in connection with the proposed expansion of private Cement plant was organised at Thangskai but while the hearing was underway, protesters numbering around 150 people started vandalizing the pandals and chairs of the venue.

They also attempted to set the pandal on fire. Since there were many women and children present at the venue, the district police did not use any force to disperse the mob.

Subsequently, after discussion with the district administration, officials of Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, village authorities and the cement company executives the venue for the public hearing was shifted to nearby premises.

The mob again proceeded towards the new venue with intention to cause damage to life and properties.

Despite several requests, the mob became more and more aggressive and turned violent. They resorted to stone pelting endangering lives of civilians, district administration and police officials.

The reasonable and proportionate non fatal force was used to disperse the mob, the SP said.

A case has been registered at Lumshnong police station and the probe is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.