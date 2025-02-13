Mega Dharavi redevelopment project completes over 50,000 door-to-door surveys

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) which aims to transform Asia's biggest slum into a modern urban hub, has completed a record of more than 50,000 door-to-door surveys.

The world's largest, $3 billion redevelopment project in Mumbai's Dharavi by the Adani Group has been gaining massive local support.

The latest numbers in the surveys are touted as the highest in the history of Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), which is a big boost for the survey teams and Dharavi residents, who are eager for the redevelopment to move forward.

According to the latest survey figures, numbering has been completed for 85,000 tenements, while over 50,000 tenements have undergone door-to-door surveys.

Around 1.5 lakh tenements will be rehabilitated, ensuring better housing, infrastructure, and economic opportunities while preserving the dignity of Dharavi's people.

According to a spokesperson of Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd, the Adani Group-backed agency doing the redevelopment, after multiple failed attempts in the past decades, Dharavi's redevelopment has finally taken off.

“Once completed, this project will set a global benchmark for human-centric slum redevelopment. This milestone shows that we are committed to moving forward with benchmark facilities," the spokesperson added.

In December last year, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL) rebranded itself as Navbharat Mega Developers Private Ltd (NMDPL) — matching the company’s promise of building a modern, inclusive and vibrant community.

Unlike other slum rehabilitation projects, residents will not be placed in high-rise slums but in well-planned townships, with appropriate facilities like wide roads, green spaces, and proper water and sewage systems etc. These townships will have multi-modal transport hubs.

According to the spokesperson, the townships will include schools, healthcare facilities, playgrounds, community centres and shopping complexes.

“This redevelopment, as well as infrastructure, will not only improve the lives of relocated Dharavikars but also enhance infrastructure and living conditions of the neighbourhood and Mumbaikars at large," the spokesperson added.

NMDPL is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed as a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group. The name Navbharat, which means “New India,” reflects the massive potential this project holds in shaping a better tomorrow.

