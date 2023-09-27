Mega Delhi heist case: Intensive probe underway, multiple teams unite to crack case

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The investigation into the sensational heist at a south Delhi jewellery shop is on full throttle, with nearly twenty teams from various branches of the Delhi Police working to swiftly solve the case, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior officials said teams from the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Crime Branch, Counter Intelligence Unit, in collaboration with district police and special staff, have joined forces in the probe.

Police has also obtained some initial leads and are actively pursuing them to uncover the culprits behind one of the city's most significant heists.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said that multiple teams have been assembled to identify and apprehend the people responsible.

"Preliminary leads are being diligently pursued, combining ground intelligence and technical investigation," he said.

Sources told IANS that the meticulous execution of this robbery hints at the involvement of a ''specialised gang'' in this mega heist.

"During the course of the investigation, it has come to light that one of the jewellery shop's employees had been absent for the past two weeks, raising suspicions of potential involvement in the major heist," a source said.

As owners of Umrao Jewellers opened it on Tuesday, they found dust all around - and were shocked to see a hole in the wall of the strongroom and jewellery worth over Rs 20 crore stolen, making it one of the biggest robberies reported in the national capital recently.

Owner Sanjay Jain of Umrao Jewellers in Bhogal market of the Jangpura area said that the shop remains closed on every Monday and he suspected that thieves had managed to make their way in from the terrace.

"The burglars even disconnected the six CCTV cameras installed in the shop during the commission of the crime," a source said.

Deo said that a police control room call was received at Nizamuddin police station regarding burglary in a jewellery shop at Bhogal market, Jangpura, and a police team reached the spot. During the initial probe, it was found that the shop closed at 8 p.m on September 24 (Sunday) and remained closed the next day (Monday). On Tuesday, when the owners opened the shop at around 10.30 a.m, they found that the concrete wall of the safe room of the shop had been damaged in the break-in, the DCP said, adding the owners have reported theft of 30 kg of gold jewellery and Rs five lakhs in cash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.