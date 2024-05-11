Meenakshi Seshadri recalls her music, dance performances at 3: 'Look at where I am now'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Legendary actress Meenakshi Seshadri took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her humble beginnings and getting nostalgic about her journey, which started with music and dance performances at the age of three.

Meenakshi, who made her film debut in 1983 with 'Painter Babu', is trained in four Indian classical dance forms -- 'Bharatanatyam', 'Kuchipudi', 'Kathak', and 'Odissi'.

The actress, who appeared on the stage of the kids singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3’ in the ‘Meenakshi Seshadri Special’ episode, took a stroll down memory lane and shared an anecdote about her career.

The episode featured a mesmerising performance by nine-year-old Nishant Gupta from Gurugram, Haryana, along with captain Mohd Danish, who performed a beautiful rendition of the soul-stirring Rajasthani folk song 'Baawre' from the film 'Luck by Chance'.

Talking about the performance, Meenakshi said: "Oh my God, that was absolutely fulfilling for everyone! The excitement was palpable, and we all just stood there, swaying to the rhythm, while both Nishant and Danish were performing. It was truly fantastic."

The 60-year-old actress, who has sung poetic notes in JP Dutta's 'Kshatriya', reflected on her journey, stating, "Today, standing on this stage, after witnessing these young kids, I was reminded of my humble beginnings when I started my journey in music and dance performances at the age of three and look at where I am now. May your future shine as bright as the stars, filled with success and happiness."

Meenakshi then requested a duet combo of folk singing and folk dance and joined Nishant onstage to perform alongside him.

In awe of Meenakshi’s performance, super judge Neha Kakkar shared: "It's truly surreal to watch you perform live; it filled my heart with so much joy. Your performance was an absolute treat to witness, so beautiful and graceful. Thank you for gracing our stage with your enchanting presence."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

