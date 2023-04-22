UP medical student death: CBI lodges abetment to suicide case

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The CBI has lodged an abetment to suicide case in connection with death of Ananya Dixit, a medical student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a medical college in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Three days after her admission in Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute Of Medical Sciences (SRMS-IMS) college, she was found dead under mysterious circumstances on September 11, 2017.

As parents of the girl were not satisfied with the probe of local police, they had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the matter to the CBI.

The local police had also filed a chargesheet against two persons under sections 306/201 of the IPC. The matter was then handed over to the Crime Branch team which filed a closure report.

The local Metropolitan Magistrate had by then taken cognizance of the chargesheet and the case was transferred to Sessions court.

"A young girl child has died an unnatural death while pursuing medical studies and two investigating agencies have given reports, one in the form of charge-sheet arraigning two individuals as accused and the other filing closure report. In view of the fact that there appears to be contradiction in the two reports filed by two investigating agencies and also considering the nature of these cases, we are of the opinion that further investigation ought to be undertaken by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," the apex court had said in its order.

Ananya's father Anadi Dixit had alleged that she was subjected to "mental torture" in the name of ragging. He had alleged that the college administration did not wait for the police and broke open the door and kept few things with them, which raised doubts.

Her father alleged that college administrator did not inform him and he got to know about the death of her daughter from someone else.

In last three years, she was the third student in the college who allegedly committed suicide.

Earlier, one Priyana Singh, a girl from Bhivani, Haryana, committed suicide in 2015 while one Yash Kumar Khatwani took the extreme step in 2016.

Dixit parent's had said that in three years, three brilliant students ended their lives which proved something was "serious".

