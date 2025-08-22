Medical student commits suicide in Jamshedpur, four such cases in city in 24 hours

Jamshedpur, Aug 22 (IANS) A spate of suicides has sent shockwaves across Jamshedpur, with four people, including a medical college student, taking their own lives within the last 24 hours.

Divyanshu Pandey, 22, a third-year MBBS student at Manipal Tata Medical College (TMMC), died after allegedly consuming poison on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Originally from Kashipur in Bihar’s Samastipur district, Pandey was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital (TMH) by his classmates when his condition deteriorated. Despite emergency treatment, doctors declared him dead around 1.30 a.m. on Friday.

According to family members, Pandey’s father had already passed away, and his elder brother, Sudhanshu Shubham, was bearing the expenses of his studies.

Sudhanshu, who received his brother’s body after the post-mortem examination, said he had spoken to him on Thursday evening and found nothing unusual in his behaviour.

The college administration described Pandey as a "brilliant, hardworking, and much-loved student" and expressed deep sorrow at his untimely death.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom across the campus, where students and faculty members are still grappling with the loss.

Sidgora police, under whose jurisdiction the case falls, said the exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known, and an investigation is underway.

Pandey's death comes amid a disturbing trend in the city. Within a span of 24 hours, three other suicides were also reported.

On Wednesday night, Rohan Srivastava, a lecturer at Chaibasa College and resident of Parsudih, hanged himself after locking his room.

The same night, Narayan Kumar Mandal, a lathe machine operator, died by suicide in Adityapur’s Gamharia Station Road area.

Late Thursday night, Jai Singh, an auto driver from Mandal Basti in Telco, was also found hanging at his residence.

The series of incidents has left residents perplexed, with authorities urging families and communities to be vigilant about mental health concerns.

