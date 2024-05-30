MediaTek unveils 2 new Dimensity 7300 chips for high-end gaming

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Chip maker MediaTek on Thursday announced Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X, a pair of 4nm chips for high-tech mobile gaming.

The Dimensity 7300 chipsets enable multitasking, superior photography accelerated gaming and AI-enhanced computing, while Dimensity 7300X is designed with flip-style foldable devices in mind, providing support for dual displays, the company said in a statement.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chips will be important for integrating the latest AI enhancements and connectivity features so consumers can seamlessly stream and game,” said Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business.

Both chipsets have an octa-core CPU consisting of 4 times Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.5GHz paired with 4X Arm Cortex-A55 cores.

In comparison to competitor alternatives, the Dimensity 7300 series offers 20 per cent faster FPS and 20 per cent improved energy efficiency.

The Dimensity 7300 chipsets also offer upgraded photography with the MediaTek Imagiq 950, featuring a premium-grade 12-bit HDR-ISP with support for a 200MP main camera.

“Enhanced with new hardware engines providing precise noise reduction (MCNR), face detection (HWFD), and video HDR, the Dimensity 7300 lets users capture stunning images and videos in any lighting,” said the company.

