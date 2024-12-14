Meaningful dialogue a priceless jewel of democracy: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) In a veiled reference to the loss of business hours in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that democratic health and economic productivity are inseparable partners, describing meaningful dialogue a "priceless jewel of democracy".

In his Chief Guest address at the 50th Foundation Day Programme of Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS) here, he said, "Today's institutional challenges from within and without often stem from the erosion of meaningful dialogue and authentic expression."

"Both outpouring of expression and meaningful dialogue are priceless jewels of democracy. Expression and communication complement each other. Harmony between the two is the key to success," said Vice President Dhankhar, a day after he was locked in a bitter verbal duel with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over a no-trust motion moved against him by the Opposition parties.

Reflecting on the loss of business hours in Rajya Sabha due to acrimony, he said, "We must recognise that democratic health and economic productivity are inseparable partners when it comes to national development."

Addressing the civil servants, Vice President Dhankhar said, "Our role as administrators, financial advisors, regulators and auditors must evolve to meet tomorrow's challenges. This demands that we transform service delivery from traditional methods to cutting-edge solutions."

"We are at the cusp of no less than another industrial revolution. Our services need to be more dynamic, adapting to rapid technological changes while maintaining foundational integrity," he said.

Emphasising the need for self-improvement, he said the surest way to bring about the degeneration of an individual or an institution was to keep it or the gentleman or gentle lady away from scrutiny.

"Friends, audit, self-audit is very important... You are beyond scrutiny, your degeneration is assured. And therefore, self-audit, an audit beyond self, is essential," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of technology and said, "Modern civil servants must be tech savvy, facilitators of change, transcending traditional administrative boundaries. Service remains our cornerstone. Your roles as administrators, financial advisors, regulators and auditors must evolve to meet tomorrow's challenges. This evolution demands that we transform service delivery from traditional methods to cutting-edge solutions."

The Vice President also urged government officials to bridge the digital divide.

"Focus on bridging the digital divide through innovative financing models for rural technology adoption. I'm so happy to note it's a priority with the Minister. With the world's largest youth population, which we call the demographic dividend envy of everyone in the world, India's demographic dividend offers unprecedented opportunities. Your digital initiatives must harness this young talent pool through skilled development and digital entrepreneurship," he said.

