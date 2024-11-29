MEA: India has not received any communication on 'legal matter involving private firms and individuals'

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that India has not received any communication from the United States on a recent "legal matter" involving private firms, individuals, and the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

"We see this as a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. Obviously, there are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which, we believe, would be followed. The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters during a weekly media briefing.

A flawed understanding of the US Department of Justice (DoJ) indictment by various media -- foreign as well as Indian -- had led to incorrect and reckless reporting of involvement of top officials of one of India's fastest growing corporate in various bribery and corruption charges.

"We haven't also had any conversation on this particular matter with the US government," the MEA spokesperson said.

Responding to another question on any summons being served on the matter to the Indian mission in the US, the senior diplomat said that any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance, but "such requests are examined on merits".

"We have not received any request on this case from the US side... This is a matter which pertains to a private individual and private entities. The government of India is not a part of it in any manner at this point in time," he stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.