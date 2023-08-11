Maybe PM doesn’t want to see my face: Rahul jibe at PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a pot shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he may not want to see his face on television but he keeps referring about his videos.

He made the remarks while referring to the Sansad TV showing him for only 14 minutes out of his over 37 minutes speech in Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion.

Speaking to media at press conference at the party headquarters here, Rahul Gandhi said, “Maybe the Prime Minister does not want to see my face on TV, but he shall also talk about my videos.”

"I can’t do much about it because they have control over media and Sansad TV. But I will do what I have to do," the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said.

He also saod that the Prime Minister at least could go to Manipur, talk to communities and say I am your Prime Minister, let's start talking but I don't see any intention.

"The question is not whether Modi will become Prime Minister in 2024, the question is Manipur where children, people are being killed," he said

To another question about his call for deploying the Army to control violence in Manipur and BJP's criticism for it, the Congress leader said: "I have never heard or seen anywhere in India, never been told that if you take this person as a security officer with you, we will put a bullet in his head.

"I heard it twice in Manipur. That means there is no dialogue in Manipur, there is pure violence taking place in Manipur. The first step is to stop violence and put an end to it...What I mean is that the Prime Minister has multiple instruments in his hands, he is not using them. He is not doing anything and he is laughing," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.