Mayawati slams Congress, BJP over OBC neglect; calls caste census a late step

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President, Mayawati on Friday launched a sharp attack on both the Congress and the BJP, alleging that their ambiguous and insincere stance towards the Bahujan and OBC communities had deprived these groups of their due share in the nation’s development.

“If the intentions and policies of the Congress and BJP were truly clear and honest towards the Bahujan Samaj, the OBCs would today be full partners in the development process,” she said in a post on X while commenting on the caste census.

Mayawati criticised the political posturing around the caste census, stating, “After opposing it for a long time, the Central government has finally agreed to conduct a caste census alongside the national census. Now, both the BJP and the Congress are scrambling to take credit and present themselves as pro-OBC. But the reality is that because of their anti-Bahujan mindset, these communities remain backward, exploited and marginalised.”

She further wrote, “If the approach of the BJP and Congress had been sincere, the vision of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for equality, dignity, and self-respect would have been visibly realised in society by now.”

Mayawati said that thanks to the persistent efforts of Dr Ambedkar and the BSP, awareness among the OBC community has grown significantly.

“Today, like Dalits, the OBCs, too, have become aware of their rights. That is why these parties, driven by political compulsions and electoral greed, are now pretending to be their well-wishers. It is now clear that the true interest of the OBC community lies only with the BSP.”

She urged the Bahujan communities not to rely on BJP and the Congress for their uplift, warning that complacency at this stage would be detrimental.

“The time has come to stand on our own feet. The slogan ‘Vote is ours, rule is yours’ must be corrected and made meaningful. Any negligence or trust in these traditional parties would be fatal to our cause.”

Earlier, welcoming the Centre’s decision to include caste data in the upcoming national census, the BSP chief had said it was a long-overdue but necessary move.

