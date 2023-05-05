Mathura ready for makeover like Varanasi

Mathura (UP), May 5 (IANS) Projects worth Rs 32,000 crore are underway in the Braj region to revive and restore the grandeur and divinity of Mathura as seen during the 'Dwapar era'.

The famous Bankey Bihari temple is to be revamped on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

"The Braj region will regain its splendour of the Dwapar era (a mythological period when Lord Krishna lived in Braj) with projects costing about Rs 32,000 crore. Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, a body constituted to streamline development, is transforming the face of Mathura-Vrindavan. The Bankey Behari Dham (corridor) will be developed in Vrindavan on the pattern of Kashi Vishwanath Dham," said a government spokesman.

Investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore were received in Uttar Pradesh through the Global Investors Summit held in February and with this investment, 50,000 people would get employment in Braj region alone.

"It is the responsibility of the government to bring back the splendour of Barsana, Gokul, and Govardhan. Since independence, during the tenure of various governments, the corrupt and impoverished system had halted Mathura's development. The formation of Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation in 2017 and then the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad have taken forward the action plan of overall development in Mathura," the spokesman said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.