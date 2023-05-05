'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) 'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci has talked about working on the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Tucci has starred in many global franchises, including 'The Transformers', 'The Hunger Games', Marvel's 'Captain America', and many more.

He said, "I think Citadel is probably the largest-scale project I've ever done. I've done big movies, but I've never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology."

"In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that's used to make the series."

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel's first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering this Friday, May 5.

The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.