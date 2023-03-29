Match-fixing likely between JD(S), BJP: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), March 29 (IANS) Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that there will be a match-fixing between the JD(S) and BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters here, Siddaramaiah stated that there was an understanding between the two political parties last time and this time also it can't be ruled out. "Probably there would be match-fixing, we have to wait and see," he added.

"I am getting signs of JD(S) and BJP coming to internal understanding," he maintained. Siddaramaiah stated that this time Congress is going to come to power and easily win 120 seats.

He said that he will take a helicopter tour across the state for campaigning. "Everyday, campaigning will be done in four constituencies. In a month's period it will cover 120 constituencies. During the Praja Dhvani Yatra, I covered 60 constituencies," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacting to the claims of JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, said that the leaders of both national parties have approached him, said, "Kumaraswamy has to tell who and what kind of offers he gets and which he has accepted. How can we know, when he is not speaking at our levels," he stated.

Talking about the chances of winning for BJP in this election, CM Bommai stated that, "we don't lie like other parties. The surveys have indicated that BJP is ahead of all other political parties in Karnataka," he said.

