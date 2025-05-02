Massive NIA crackdown: 17 Punjab locations raided over Khalistani arms plot

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) In a major development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches across Punjab in connection with a terror conspiracy involving Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives. The raids targeted premises linked to gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian, a close associate of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.

A total of 17 locations were searched across Gurdaspur, Batala, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, and Faridkot. According to officials, the operation led to the recovery of several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital storage devices, and documents. These are currently under examination by investigators.

The searches were conducted under a case in which Happy Passian is a key accused. Now based in the United States, Passian is considered one of the main conspirators behind recent grenade attacks on police stations and posts in Punjab and Haryana. He has been declared a proclaimed offender in the ongoing investigation.

The NIA alleges that Passian is a vital link in Rinda’s cross-border terror network, which operates through international associates, including those in Pakistan. Investigators believe he has been actively recruiting operatives within India and arranging weapons, explosives, and financial support for BKI’s terror activities.

The case was registered suo motu by the NIA under the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs. So far, five individuals have been arrested, and three have been chargesheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Another 12 have been arraigned as accused, including Rinda, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, and Passian himself. A total of seven accused, including the three, have been declared proclaimed offenders.

The anti-terror agency continues to probe the wider conspiracy and is analysing evidence gathered during Thursday’s raids to identify more suspects and uncover the full extent of the terror network’s operations.

