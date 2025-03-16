Massive fire in Gwalior hospital, all patients shifted to safety

Bhopal, March 16 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the labour ward at Kamala Raja Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday.

No casualties have been reported so far.

An explosion in the air conditioner's compressor triggered a fire, filling the ward with thick, suffocating smoke.

Pregnant women resting in the ICU awoke to chaos as faint sparks of fire became visible amidst the smoke.

Panic ensued, and staff made efforts to ventilate the ward by breaking windows.

Hospital authorities, including the Collector and Superintendent of Police, were immediately alerted and arrived at the scene along with the fire brigade.

After considerable effort, all patients were rescued and shifted to safety. The fire was contained, reports said.

The incident occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., when 16 women were in the labour ward ICU, alongside over 100 patients in nearby wards, staff and police sources said.

Prima facie, a short circuit near the ICU's AC unit was the likely cause of the fire.

"A detailed probe has been initiated," a police officer said.

The blaze quickly filled the area with smoke, creating a critical situation. Hospital staff, patients, and their families attempted to douse the fire while waiting for help. Upon receiving the call, fire brigade teams responded promptly.

"It required a lot of effort to break the windows to disperse the smoke, and every female patient and newborn was rescued," the officer said.

If hospital sources are believed on March 9, 2024, a fire at the hospital's trauma centre, also caused by an AC compressor explosion, tragically claimed the life of a patient.

