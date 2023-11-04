Massive fire at Delhi factory, 20 fire tenders mobilised

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana area on Saturday morning, a fire department officer said.

The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory at Bawana Industrial area, sector -5 was received at 9:05 a.m.

"A total of 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. So far, no injuries have been reported," said Garg.

Further details are awaited.

