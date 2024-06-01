Maruti Suzuki's sales decline by 2 pc in May

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki, on Saturday, reported sale of 1,74,551 units in May, down by 2 per cent (year on year) from 1,78,083 units in the same period last year.

India's largest automotive brand saw domestic passenger sales increase to 1,44,002 units last month. It was 1,43,708 units in the same month last year.

The company reported 9,902 units of combined sales from the Alto and S-Presso models. It was a combined 12,236 units in May last year.

The combined sales figures of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR models declined to 68,206 units from 71,419 units in May 2023.

However, the SUV segment showed robust growth compared to compact and mini-segment cars.

The combined sales of Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6 were 54,204 last month, as against 46,243 units in the same period last year.

Sales of Eco models were at 10,960 units in May as against 12,818 units a year ago.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,692 units as against 2,888 units in the same period last year.

The company’s exports last month were at 17,367 units, from 26,477 units in May 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.