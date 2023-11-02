Marta Kauffman recalls last conversation with 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Matthew Perry has been receiving a lot of tribute ever since his untimely death.

Remembering their last conversation together, ‘Friends’ co-creator Marta Kauffman said that Perry was very happy. "It was great," Kauffman said of the conversation during a joint virtual interview with 'Friends' co-creator David Crane.

Recalling their conversation, Kauffmain said: “He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Perry had been going through a lot of problems due to substance abuse, though the actor was able to overcome his addiction and become sober according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Confirming his sobriety, she said: “He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place. He looked good. He quit smoking."

“Yes, he was sober. He learned things throughout this and what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose", she added.

Perry was confirmed deceased after he was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

His cause of death remains unknown and is still under investigation.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said the autopsy has been completed, but that they are awaiting the toxicology results.

In his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing’, the ’17 Again’ actor revealed that he was sober and doing well. A passage from the book read: "I am me. And that should be enough, it always has been enough. I was the one who didn’t get that. And now I do. I’m an actor, I’m a writer. I’m a person. And a good one at that. I want good things for myself, and others, and I can continue to work for these things. There is a reason I’m still here. And figuring out why is the task that has been put in front of me. And it will be revealed".

It further mentioned, "There is no rush, no desperation. Just the fact that I am here, and I care about people, is the answer. Now when I wake up, I wake up curious, wondering what the world has in store for me, and I for it. And that’s enough to go on".

