Jordan recalls envoy to Israel in protest to Gaza attacks

Tel Aviv, Nov 2 (IANS) Jordan on Wednesday recalled its envoy to Israel in protest to the attacks carried out by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said that the country’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi asked AmbassadorRasan Al-Majali to return back to Amman from Israel. "This was in protest to the raging war carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip leading to the death of several innocent citizens and unprecedented human rights issues in the area."

Jordan also asked Israel's Foreign Ministry to inform its ambassador to Jordan, Rogel Rochman, who is presently in Israel due to security threats in Amman, not to come back.

It may be recalled that Colombia, Chile and Bolivia have also recalled their ambassadors to Israel.

Slamming Chile and Columbia, Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lior Haiat said: "Citizens of Chile, Columbia and other Latin American countries are also amongst the victims of the heinous crimes of October 7. The state of Israel is fighting a war that was imposed on it. This is a war against a terrorist organization that is using the citizens of the Gaza Strip as human shields."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.