Maratha quota protest: Will follow HC order, cannot say law and order collapsed, says Maha CM Fadnavis

Pune, Sep 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the Maharashtra government will follow the Bombay High Court order asking the authorities to clear roads occupied by protesters by 4 P.M. on Tuesday, stating that the agitation by pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil should be held only at Azad Maidan and not elsewhere. It also instructed authorities to stop other protesters coming to Mumbai and halt them at the borders.

“I was travelling. I have not seen what the court has said exactly. But as far as I understand, the permission given to Manoj Jarange-Patil for the fast was subject to certain conditions. These conditions have been violated. The court has expressed great displeasure especially over the things happening on the roads. The court has given some instructions. The government will follow those instructions,” said CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis also stated that it cannot be said that law and order has collapsed due to Jarange-Patil’s agitation in Mumbai and added that some incidents that have happened during the protest are certainly not commendable, including attacks on journalists especially women journalists. This is why the protest is facing a setback.

“Women journalists or journalists are doing their job. Therefore, attacks on them are not befitting the culture of Maharashtra. This must be condemned at all levels. We have seen more than 30 Maratha marches before. We have seen the discipline of those marches. We have also seen the positive decisions taken by the government after those silent marches,” said the chief minister.

“On the first day of the protest, some people shouted slogans, after which the traders closed their shops. No one had ordered those traders to close their shops. The traders took that decision after some people shouted slogans. Later, we told them, you keep the shops open, we are keeping the police force there. After that, the traders kept the shops open and they are still open," CM Fadnavis said.

“The government is exploring legal options to find some solution to the agitation (launched by Jarange-Patil demanding reservation to the Maratha community from OBC quota). Will it pass the test of law in court if it is found? This was discussed. We are trying to find a legal solution that will pass legal scrutiny in court,” he said.

Before leaving for Pune, CM Fadnavis accompanied by Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and other ministers met at his official residence Varsha and discussed the situation that had arisen due to Jarange-Patil’s protest.

CM Fadnavis said that the government is discussing in whatever way possible to find a solution. “The government cannot be stubborn. The government is not holding any ego. We are finding a way out. If someone comes forward for discussion, a solution will be found soon," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.