'Mapping will not stop & children will get their rights', NCPCR chief says after attack on survey team

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) After the attack by a mob on a team surveying a madrasa in Dariyapur, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, the NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said in the national capital that the mapping of madrasas will not stop and the children will get their rights.

Following directives from the NCPCR, a survey is being carried out on more than 1,100 madrasas in Gujarat, including 205 in Ahmedabad's urban and rural areas.

The aim is to identify and map non-Muslim children attending these madrasas and to document previously unregistered madrasas.

"To ensure the right to education of children @NCPCR_ has given instructions to map the madrasas across the country. In this connection, information has been received that the Education department officials who had gone to Ahmedabad to map a madrasa on the orders of the Gujarat government were attacked by fundamentalist elements," Kanoongo wrote on X.

"This incident is an attack on the rights of children, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights strongly condemns it. Gujarat Police has taken prompt action and arrested the miscreants. The police action is commendable. I also praise the courage of the officials of the Education Department who are fulfilling their responsibility to ensure the rights of children and we all stand with them with full strength," he said in the tweet.

"The fundamentalist elements should understand that madrasa mapping will not stop and the children will get their rights. I pity the hypocritical silence of the so-called academic groups in this matter," the tweet added.

