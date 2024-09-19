Manushi Chillar reveals her double dating adventure: Momos and workload

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, who was last seen in the box-office debacle ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, seems to be in love with Ukadiche Modak.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and conducted an AMA (ask me anything) session with her 6.6 million followers.

One of her followers popped up a question asking her out on a date. The social media user wrote, “What if I ask you out for a date? Will you ever cater seeing this comment? (sic)”.

Responding to the same, the actress shared a picture of a different type of Modaks. She wrote on the picture, “On a date with these, and my film set. No time baba”.

Recently, the actress had shared as to what happened inside her vanity van. Sharing a video from her vanity van, the actress had asked her make-up artiste Kinchangthui Bariamtak the meaning of a ghazal she read. Manushi asks the celebrity make-up artist if he or her hairstylist can decipher the meaning of the ghazal.

She then explained, “She is talking about something that is giving him pain from the past but she is not able to move on from… Aesai lag raha hai na.” “Love…. Kin got it?” She captioned it: “We’re upto no good in the vanity”.

Manushi made her debut in 2022 when she made her debut in Hindi cinema in the historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, was based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

She then went on to star in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘The Great Indian Family’, which was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie ‘Operation Valentine’, opposite Varun Tej. She played a wing commander in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.