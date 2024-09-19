Indian national to be handed over soon: Border Guards Bangladesh

Agartala, Sep 19 (IANS) Nearly a week after an Indian national was reportedly abducted while he was visiting relatives in Bangladesh with a valid passport and documents, the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday informed that he would be handed over to the Indian authorities soon.

A BSF spokesman said that during a company commander-level flag meeting in southern Tripura on Thursday, the BGB officials told the BSF officials that the Indian national was now under the custody of Bangladesh Police at Chattogram and he would be handed over to BSF after completion of all required formalities.

The spokesman said that on Thursday, one Swapna Mog informed the BSF officials that her husband Challa Fur Mog, a resident of Mogpara in South Tripura district, was abducted by miscreants in Bangladesh.

Quoting the lady, BSF said that Challa Fur Mog went to Bangladesh on September 13 with a valid passport and visa to visit his relatives and while he was returning he was allegedly abducted by a group of Bangladeshi miscreants who demanded Rs one lakh as ransom for release.

BSF approached the BGB and then the flag meeting was held between BOP Belonia and BGB BOP Majumdarhat.

During the meeting, the BSF company Commander protested and conveyed serious concern about the abduction of the Indian National in Bangladesh.

BGB company Commander intimated that one miscreant involved in the abduction has been arrested by Bangladesh Police and a search is on for apprehending the absconding miscreants.

Swapna Mog expressed her gratitude for the initiative taken by BSF.

Lakhs of people in the two countries live just along the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura and they have close relatives and friends in either country.

