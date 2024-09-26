Manushi Chhillar's quest for love insights, explores 'The 5 Love Languages'

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently delighted her followers by sharing cheerful snapshots from her flight, offering a glimpse into her travel experience. Alongside the photos, she provided an intriguing sneak peek into the book that she is reading -- 'The 5 Love Languages',

Taking to Instagram, Manushi, who has 6.6 million followers, shared a delightful series of photos from her flight. In the snapshots, she looks effortlessly stylish in a white sleeveless tee, wrapped in a matching shawl, and sporting reading glasses that highlight her dimpled smile.

One photo offers a glimpse of the novel 'The 5 Love Languages', accompanied by a cozy cup of tea. Another snap features a tempting spread of fruits and a chocolate pastry.

In her caption, she writes, "A little love, some sunshine and an interesting read... catching flights has become second nature since my Miss World days, and I absolutely love giving myself some me time post wheels up... Also, before jumping to conclusions, this book is simply a fun read; humans and their ways interest me. But I guess love isn't only for a significant other; there are so many relationships that fuel our life. I would 100% recommend!"

On the work front, the young diva made her acting debut in 2022 with the historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, in which she essayed the role of Sanyogita. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie starrer Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, revolving around the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty. The movie also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

Manushi then featured in 2023 in the comedy drama ‘The Great Indian Family’, opposite Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles.

She then essayed the role of a wing commander in 2024 Hindi-Telugu bilingual movie ‘Operation Valentine’. She starred opposite Varun Tej in the action drama film, which was based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, and produced by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda, the movie featured Navdeep and Mir Sarwar in pivotal roles.

Manushi last featured in science fiction action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-produced the film with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The leading ladies of the movie are Manushi, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Manushi now has action thriller ‘Tehran’ in her kitty. It is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The movie stars John Abraham, Manushi and Neeru Bajwa.

