Manushi Chhillar reflects on her journey from winning Miss World to judging the prestigious stage

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Manushi Chhillar, the celebrated Miss World 2017, opened up about her incredible journey from being crowned the titleholder to now serving as a judge on the iconic Miss World stage.

Reflecting on her experiences, Manushi shared insights into how the pageant transformed her life and the meaningful role she now plays in shaping and inspiring the next generation of contestants. Her transition from winner to mentor marks a full-circle moment, highlighting her continued commitment to the values and purpose behind the Miss World platform.

Reflecting on her journey, Chhillar told IANS, “Beauty with a purpose' is the soul of Miss World. And I remember, during my year I was a 20-year-old who had this vision. I had a project and I took it to the Miss World competition as a contestant. And I still remember Gem's words, 'Isn't it better to light one candle in the dark, than not to see at all?' So, all I have to say is that this, is the mission of Miss World. And as we see all these wonderful women on stage, they're not here just to be admired. They're here to ignite change.”

The 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her experience while judging the show. For the caption, she wrote, “From once being crowned to now judging the competition, honoured to return to the Miss World stage. It’s tough being on either side but felt so nervous and excited for the contestants! Reminded me of my days An unforgettable night of beauty, purpose, and power. @missworld #MissWorld2025 #FullCircleMoment #BeautyWithAPurpose.”

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017. She represented Haryana in the Femina Miss India 2017 contest, where she earned the Femina Miss India World crown. Subsequently, she became the sixth Indian to claim the Miss World crown after a 17-year gap.

Manushi made her acting debut portraying Sanyogita in the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj.” Since then, she has appeared in the comedy-drama “The Great Indian Family” and the action drama “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

