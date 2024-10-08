Manushi Chhillar credits doctor father for inspiring her to be ‘clinician’ when she was ‘younger’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar credits her father and doctor Mitra Basu Chhillar for his dedication that inspired her to dream of being a “clinician” when she was younger.

Manushi took to Instagram where she re-shared a post by her father, who is in a conversation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her podcast.

Sharing a glimpse of the chat, Manushi wrote a note for her dad, which read: “@dr_mitra_basu_chhillar, he’s always been more than just a doctor to me. Watching my dad pour his heart into helping others live healthier lives, day in and day out, shows me what passion truly looks like.”

“It’s his dedication that inspired me to dream of being a clinician when I was younger, and even now, his relentless commitment reminds me that age is no limit when you’re following your purpose,” she added.

Manushi, who comes from Rohtak, comes from a family full of doctors. Her father, Mitra Basu Chhillar, is a physician and scientist at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), while her mother, Neelam Chhillar is the departmental head of neurochemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, New Delhi.

Talking about the actress, Manushi represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant and won the title of Femina Miss India World 2017 and then went on to become the sixth contestant from India to be crowned Miss World after 17 years.

It was in 2022, when the 27-year-old actress made her acting debut with the historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj” starring Akshay Kumar. She was then seen in Vicky Kaushal’s “The Great Indian Family” and the science fiction action “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” with Akshay, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumar and Alaya F.

Manushi will next be seen in the action thriller “Tehran” starring John Abraham. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film is claimed to be based on true events.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.