Manoj Jha's lecture at DU cancelled, says will write to PM

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday claimed that his lecture in Delhi University has been cancelled due to unknown reasons, and said that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to highlight the issue.Jha, who is also a Professor at Delhi University said, "Whatever is happening is not as per the rules and regulations. On August 18, I received a letter that I have to give a lecture on September 4. And today I received an email saying that your lecture has been cancelled due to unknown reasons."

He said, "This is my university, here I am a professor, I have studied here and here I teach, despite this who is getting offended?

"I have communicated this to the Vice Chancellor. I will raise this with the Prime Minister," the RJD MP said.

He said, "Mr Education Minister I can speak in Parliament, speak on streets and write in dailies but I cannot lecture the professors. What kind of fear is this? Will we become Vishwaguru like this? One cannot turn the university into well. I will write to the Prime Minister, Education Minister and will apprise them of what is happening under their nose. Such practice has to stop. We cannot see the university dying."

His remarks came after Jha, who is a Professor at the Department of Social Work, said he received a mail from the Delhi University stating that "in continuation of the trailing mail regarding your lecture on September 4 in the Refresher Course on Social Work and Social Sciences (IDC), this is to inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances your lecture has been cancelled. Inconvenience caused is regretted".

