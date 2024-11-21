Manohar Lal Khattar takes stock of power and housing sectors of Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh), Nov 21 (IANS) Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed on Thursday the working of the Power and Housing Departments of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Talking to the media after the meeting here, the Minister said that Ladakh aims to achieve 100 per cent processing of waste material and a detailed report of the project was presented to him on Thursday.

He added that the Ministry is keen to improve the working conditions of Safai Mitras so that they do not face any occupational hazards while performing their duties.

The Minister has instructed that under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for water supply and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects in the regions of Leh and Kargil should be finalised at the earliest.

The timely preparation and approval of the DPRs will ensure the smooth implementation of these vital projects, which will contribute to the overall development and quality of life in both Leh and Kargil.

He said that a survey of all homeless people would be conducted in the Union Territory so that they can avail benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said that the Ministry will ensure that no person remains homeless in Ladakh.

He added that financial assistance has been provided to all street vendors under the PM-SVANidhi scheme and all efforts will be made to ensure that no one is left out.

The Minister said that Ladakh has a huge potential for the development of solar power owing to its huge area. He informed the media that work is in progress for setting up a 13 GW solar power plant in the UT which will not only meet local requirements but also help solve energy needs of other parts of the country.

Referring to challenges faced by the Power Department during the winter season, the Minister said that additional demands of power from the Union Territory are being met from the Union Government's excess quota to ensure uninterrupted power during winter months.

He added that all efforts will be made to address manpower issues of the Power Department at the earliest.

Talking about the 'Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme' for improving the power supply, the Minister said that estimates to the tune of Rs 1,080 crore have been submitted by the Union Territory's administration and approval for the same will be granted in the near future.

He added that under the PM Deendayal Package, ongoing projects will be completed by December this year.

The Union Minister also said that power supply and distribution lines up to Nubra Valley and Zanskar Valley will be set up in the coming days which will prove to be of great help in meeting the energy requirements of the two regions.

He added that all efforts are being made on war footing to remove the bottlenecks associated with the projects.

The Minister expressed satisfaction at the working of the departments and assured of all possible help in overcoming shortcomings and difficulties being faced by the departments here owing to the tough terrain of the region.

