'Mann Ki Baat' showcases inspiring stories, says Haryana CM

Gurugram, June 29 (IANS) A mass listening programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' was held on Sunday here amidst the presence of Union Minister and BJP national President J. P. Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh and BJP state President Mohanlal Badoli.

The event took place at the GNH Convention Centre in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency.

Senior party leaders, locals, and BJP workers gathered to listen to the Prime Minister's address and engage in meaningful interaction.

Speaking to the media after the programme, Chief Minister Saini highlighted that 'Mann Ki Baat' showcases the inspiring stories of everyday citizens who contribute to the nation through their dedication and efforts.

He said the programme serves as a source of motivation for both the common man and future generations.

Following the broadcast, senior leaders also distributed Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. This initiative aims to ensure that government welfare schemes effectively reach those most in need.

The programme was part of a broader effort to strengthen public engagement and trust.

It witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of citizens and party workers.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Saini, along with BJP President Nadda and state Environment Minister Singh, planted saplings along the forest corridor developed by the Forest Department over the Badshahpur drain near Vatika Chowk.

He urged the people of Haryana to actively participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aimed at promoting environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister said that under this initiative, every resident should pledge to plant and nurture a tree in honour of their mother.

He said that this noble effort will not only contribute to a greener Haryana but also play a vital role in addressing the challenges of climate change.

