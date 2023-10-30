Manit Joura to accompany his wife for Sargi this Karwa Chauth, fast for her

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Manit Joura is excited for his first Karwa Chauth and shared his plan for the festivities: accompanying his wife for Sargi in the early morning and keeping fast for her.

Karva Chauth, a cherished and traditional Hindu festival is a testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment between a married couple.

This festival holds a special place in the hearts of millions as married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, fervently praying for the longevity and well-being of their beloved husbands.

Talking about the same, Manit said: "Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love and commitment, and I see no reason why I shouldn't be a part of it as a husband. I have asked for an early pack-up on Karwa Chauth, in fact, I will even accompany my wife for Sargi early in morning, which my mother has sent from Delhi.”

“Recently, I got married to my long-time girlfriend Andria, and I intend to keep fast for her, not because it is my first, but because of the deep love and connection we share. It's about standing by each other and making every moment count,” he added.

The actor further said: “We both will get all dressed up in traditional attires, go to the terrace, and will do rituals in the presence of the moon.”

“I'm eagerly anticipating this Karwa Chauth to strengthen our bond even more and make it a day to remember. I have planned a special gift for her, hope she likes it,” he added.

Manit is currently seen as Rishabh in ‘Kundali Bhagya’. ‘Kundali Bhagya’ features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih (as Shrishti), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

The show airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.