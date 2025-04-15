Manisha Koirala applauds the progress of women in Nepal

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has expressed her heartfelt admiration for the growing presence and influence of women across various sectors in Nepal.

From teachers, business, medicine, and sports to education, the 'Dil Se' actress noted how women in Nepal are stepping into the spotlight and shaping a brighter, more inclusive future. On Tuesday, Manisha Koirala took to Instagram to share a series of photos, celebrating the inspiring progress of women in Nepal and highlighting how they are steadily marching forward across various fields.

She captioned the post, “Slowly and steadily, women in Nepal are marching forward. It’s heartening to witness women supporting each other and taking the lead across sectors — from teachers, business, medicine, engineering, journalism, mountaineering, politics, and the arts, to now making waves in sports. Ladies’ cricket is gaining momentum, and just recently, I had the joy of witnessing 60 incredible women from all across Nepal participate in a golf tournament. Besides meeting all the charismatic players,” (sic)

“I found myself in the inspiring company of strong women — leaders in their own right! Whether it was Sapana Pradhan Malla, Rita Thapa(Aunty),Sareeta Shri Gyawali,Arshiya Banu, or Pratima Sherpa — each of them has overcome personal battles and emerged victorious, lighting the path for many others to follow. These women are true torchbearers, showing what’s possible with hard work, discipline, passion, and the unshakable will to never give up. Because truly — “Nothing is impossible… it actually says: I’M POSSIBLE!” Here’s to all the incredible women who lead by example and inspire us every day!” Manisha added.

In the photos, the ‘Dear Maya’ actress is seen joyfully posing with members of the women’s cricket community.

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala began her acting journey with the Nepali film “Pheri Bhetaula” in 1989. She made her entry into Indian cinema with the 1991 Hindi drama “Saudagar,” marking the start of a successful cross-industry career.

Over the years, the 54-year-old actress has delivered memorable performances in both Bollywood and Kollywood, starring in acclaimed films such as “Bombay,” “Agni Sakshi,” “Indian, Gupt: The Hidden Truth,” “Kachche Dhaage,” “Mudhalvan,” “Company,” “1942: A Love Story,” “Khamoshi: The Musical,” “Dil Se,” and “Lajja.”

Most recently, she appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” which premiered in 2024.

